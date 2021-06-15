News18 Evening Digest: Vaccination to Scale up from Next Week; Florida Sells its Municipal Water Tower to Businessman for 40L and Other Stories

Vaccination to Scale up from Next Week, Keeping an Eye on Delta Plus Variant: VK Paul

The Delta Plus variant is being kept an eye on, and the vaccination process in India is expected to scale-up in the coming week with renewed energy, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said in a Health Ministry briefing on Tuesday. READ MORE

YouTube Bans Political, Alcohol and Betting-Related Ads in the Masthead Area

Alphabet’s YouTube will no longer allow political or election advertisements in its coveted masthead spot at the top of the site’s homepage nor advertisements for alcohol, gambling, and prescription drugs, it said on Monday. READ MORE

Florida Town Accidentally Sold its Municipal Water Tower to a Businessman for Rs 40 Lakh

Asmall town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction. A businessman purchased a municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville’s water tower last April for $55,000 with the goal of converting it into a gym. READ MORE

Sukhbir Singh Badal Detained as SAD-BSP Workers Protest Outside CM Amarinder Singh’s House

Several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including president Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior functionary Bikram Singh Majithia, were detained on Tuesday after SAD and BSP workers tried to force their way to “gherao" the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Mohali. READ MORE

Euro 2020: Injured Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Withdraws from England Squad, Aaron Ramsdale Called up

“The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season," the FA said in a statement. READ MORE

Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Ukranian Woman is the ‘Key’ to Sushil Kumar’s Case - Reports

Police investigating the homicide of wrestler Sagar Dhankar are hinting at the involvement of a Ukrainian woman. According to the cops, the woman appears to be the main point of rivalry between Dhankad and the jailed Olympian, Sushil Kumar. READ MORE

