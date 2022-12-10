News18 Evening Digest: Vande Bharat Gathers Steam With 8 Months to Deadline and Other stories

Election 2022 LIVE: Sukhwinder Sukhu is Cong High Command’s Pick for Himachal CM, Say Sources; Official Announcement Shortly

Newly elected Congress MLAs will gather for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday evening and officially announce the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. READ MORE

Sixth Launch Tomorrow, 69 Trains To Go: Vande Bharat Gathers Steam With 8 Months to Deadline

The Railway Ministry is gearing up for the challenging target of launching 75 Vande Bharat trains over the course of 75 weeks of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day earlier this year. READ MORE

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel Strikes Again, Cleans up Mushfiqur Rahim for 7

India’s tour of Bangladesh continues to be a nightmare with injuries and close defeats pushing them on the brink of a series clean sweep. In both the games, it was Mehidy Hasan Miraz who proved to be their biggest challenge they failed to overcome and to make matters worse, they will be without their captain Rohit Sharma who has flown back home for consultation on a thumb. READ MORE

Mohali-Like Tarn Taran RPG Attack May Have Been Executed by Gangsters for Optics: Top Intel Sources

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday night may have possibly been carried out by gangsters on behalf of a neighbouring agency, top Intel sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Cyclone ‘Mandous’ LIVE Updates: 4 People Killed, Damage Being Assessed; TN CM Stalin Distributes Flood Relief Material

As Chennai reels from the damage caused by Mandous, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the damage done by the storm in Tamil Nadu was being assessed by the government. So far, four people have lost their lives, over 150 huts and houses have been damaged and 400 trees uprooted. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bored Game’ Is Hilarious But Fans Ask If ‘Katrina Babhi’ Recorded The Video

If there is who actor whose social media is most hilarious and relatable, then it is obviously Vicky Kaushal. Each time he shares a post on his Instagram handle, he brings a smile to his fans’ and followers’ faces. On Saturday too, Vicky dropped a video that is now making his fans so ROFL. READ MORE

Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, Here’s What He Said

Shoaib Malika and Sania Mirza have been making the headlines for some time now for their alleged separation. Although both of them have remained tight-lipped about it, a recent report states that the cricketer has finally responded to the rumours. According to ETimes, talking to a new portal Shoaib reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." READ MORE

