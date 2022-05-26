News18 Evening Digest: Varanasi Court Adjourns Hearing Muslim Side’s Plea Till Monday and Other Stories

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Varanasi Court Adjourns Hearing Muslim Side’s Plea Till Monday

The court of Varanasi’s district judge AK Vishvesh on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the mosque committee’s plea till Monday (May 30). The petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque challenged the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking access to the mosque complex, claiming there are idols of gods and goddesses inside the premises. READ MORE

I Believe in Science, So Does ‘Saint’ Adityanath: Modi’s Dig at ‘Superstitious’ KCR as He Flies Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘superstitions’. The PM said that superstitious people cannot work for the development of the state. Vouching for his party and leaders, he added, “I believe in science and technology. I also congratulate Yogi Adityanath, who is a saint but does not believe in superstition. We have to save Telangana from such superstitious people.” READ MORE

Keep Stadiums Open till 10 pm, Orders Delhi CM | Meet IAS Officer Whose ‘Walk with Dog’ Drew Nat’l Outrage

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued an order to the sports department to keep all stadiums open till 10 pm after the news of IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar taking his dog for a walk at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium created a storm. READ MORE

Work-From-Cell Clerk Job, No Sugar, No Wheat Diet for Navjot Sidhu in Patiala Central Jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, after having been taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday for medical examination three days after he surrendered in the 1988 road rage case, has sought a special diet in jail. The 58-year-old former cricketer had surrendered before a court on May 20 and later sent to the Patiala Central Jail. READ MORE

Manushi Chhillar: I Wouldn’t Have Been Noticed by Yash Raj Films Had I Not Been a Miss World | Exclusive

Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World 2017, is all set to make her acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, featuring Akshay Kumar in the title role. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will feature Manushi playing the role of Sanyogita, wife of Prithiviraj. READ MORE

Stone Cold, Is That You? Virat Kohli Performs ‘Stunner’ as Intruder Halts IPL Eliminator

Is Virat Kohli a WWE fan? That was the first thought that came to the minds of Twitterati after the former skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a clean Stone Cold ‘Stunner’ move during the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, a must-win game that, RCB, riding on Rajat Patidar’s glorious century, won by 14 runs. READ MORE

