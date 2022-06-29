News18 Evening Digest: Vice President Election to be Held on August 6 and Other Top Stories

Vice President Election to be Held on August 6; Last Date for Filing Nominations July 19

The election to the office of the Vice President will be held on August 6, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday, adding that the counting — if needed — will be held on the same day. The last date for the filing of nominations is July 19. The notification for the election to decide the successor of incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5. READ MORE

Maha Guv Acting At Fadnavis’s Behest, Floor Test Order Unconstitutional: Sena Chief Whip’s Plea in SC

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is acting at the behest of Opposition leader and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu stated in his plea in the Supreme Court, challenging Koshyari’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take the floor test in the Assembly at 11am on Thursday. READ MORE

GST Council Brings Pre-Packed, Pre-Labelled Retail Packs Under GST; 28% Tax On Casino Deferred

The GST Council on Wednesday decided to accept the group of ministers’ interim reports on the correction of duty inversion and exemption. Pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail pack, including curd, lassi and butter milk. The GoM on casinos, online gaming and horse racing has also been given time to re-examine the issues and submit its fresh report till July 15, thus deferring the proposal to levy a 28 per cent tax on these activities. READ MORE

Exclusive | As NIA Slaps UAPA on 2 Accused of Udaipur Killing, Here Are Chilling Details from Police FIR

“You have written against our Nabi, you have no right to be alive. Tum kaafir Hinduon ko hum anjaam tak pahunchaenge.” This is what the two attackers said while brutally murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on Tuesday, as per the FIR registered by the police. READ MORE

‘He Should be Hanged’: Brothers of Udaipur Murder Accused Recall How Sibling Became Withdrawn Over Years

The brutal murder in Udaipur has not only sent shockwaves across the country but also rattled the family of prime accused Mohammad Riyaz Attari who have demanded the harshest punishment for him. READ MORE

Electric Scooter Fires: Govt Probe Panel Finds Safety Flaws in Batteries

As fires in electric vehicles (EVs) continue unabated in the country, an expert committee set up by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has found safety system flaws in the batteries of electric two-wheelers. The electric two-wheeler manufacturers took shortcuts in order to bump up the production and meet the growing demand rather than looking into ensuring safety for the riders. The expert panel, which has already shared safety recommendations with the EV manufacturers to fix bigger issues, is set to make its findings public anytime soon, according to sources. READ MORE

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Invites Ram Charan and Jr NTR But RRR Duo to Skip KWK This Time | Exclusive

Karan Johar is coming back with the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan and everyone is super excited to know who will be the guests on the show. News18 Showsha has exclusively learned that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached by Karan Johar for the show. However, they have decided to give it a miss this time. While reasons behind the same are not known, sources have confirmed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7. Instead of them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are likely to grace the show. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.