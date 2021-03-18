News18 Evening Digest: Vikas Hobe, Says PM Modi in Bengal; SC Sets Aside HC Order on Rakhi Tying in Sexual Assault Case & Other Top Stories

‘Vikas Hobe’, Says PM Modi in Dig at Mamata’s ‘Khela Hobe’ Slogan, Dubs TMC ‘Transfer My Commission’ Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC as he played on the “Khela Hobe” slogan to say: “Didi, O Didi – you played for 10 years. Now the game will end and development will begin”. Speaking in Purulia ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election starting March 27, the prime minister targeted Banerjee over “corruption and lack of development”. Read More

‘Avoid Creating Stereotypes’: SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order on Rakhi Tying In Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled an order by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that directed a person accused of sexual assault to get a rakhi tied by the person he assaulted as a condition for bail. The apex court set-aside the high court’s bail condition requiring the accused to visit the complainant with a box of sweets and request her to tie a rakhi band on him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability. Read More

As Cases Spike, Is Indian Stock Market Dipping in Caution of a Second Wave of Coronavirus?

As Covid-19 cases rise again in India and experts point towards chances of a second wave, especially in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, stock markets have started materialising the sense of fear. A cautious trade by global investors ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet is also among the reasons why markets fell most in over two weeks, ending lower for the fourth consecutive day amid high volatility. Read More

Chehre Trailer: Blink and You’ll Miss Rhea Chakraborty in Emraan Hashmi-Amitabh Bachchan’s Mock Trial

Ahangman’s noose, a judge’s gavel, a criminal lawyer and an isolated cottage in the snow – the trailer of Chehre has set up the ambience of suspense just right. The clip from the upcoming thriller opens with Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover warning- if you have committed a crime, be careful when you cross this path. Bachchan plays a criminal lawyer, who conducts a mock trial with friends in a cottage up on a snow-clad hill. Emraan Hashmi is given the role of the criminal. But soon, lines between reality and the game blurs as skeletons start stumbling out of the closet. Actress Rhea Chakraborty is also part of the cast and makes her appearance in one blink-and-you-miss shot with Emraan. Read More

IPL 2021: This Little Known CSK Youngster Castles MS Dhoni During Training

Andhra’s rookie pacer Harishankar Reddy has been a popular cricketer these days, especially after February 18. The day he got picked in CSK for Rs 20 Lakh. That was the auction day and Reddy knew his life will change playing alongside many legends of the game, including ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni. Now, there are some who maybe questioning his skill. To them we would only suggest that they take a close look at this pic where he was seen bowling a stunning delivery which uprooted none other than MS Dhoni’s leg stump. Read More

Italian Fashion Brand Sells ‘Telephone Cord’ Necklace for Rs 1.6 Lakh, Netizens ‘Call’ it a Day

How far will you go for the love of fashion? An Italian luxurious brand seems to know no bounds when it comes to sell fashion. Bottega Veneta turned heads when it sold a necklace for $2000. While people pay even more for necklaces, this one essentially looked like a telephone cord. A telephone cord for $2,000? The Internet is having a hard time to wrap its head around that necklace. Diet Prada, a fashion watchdog, shared the image of the necklace on its Instagram handle and created quite a stir with people responding hilariously to it. The fashion watchdog took a dig on the necklace saying actual telephone cords just cost $5. Read More