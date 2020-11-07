News18 Evening Digest: Voting in Final Phase of Bihar Polls Wraps Up, Biden on Cusp of Victory With Leads in Key States and Other Top Stories

45.85% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3pm in Final Phase, Says EC

The Election Commission of India today said 45.85% voter turnout has been recorded till 3pm in the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar Jha, independent candidate from Benipatti constituency, succumbed to Covid-19 today as the seat in Madhubani area continues to vote in the third and final phase of assembly elections. Jha had been admitted at AIIMS Patna ten days ago after being infected by coronavirus . LIVE UPDATES

Biden Knocking at the White House Door With Leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Democrat Joe Biden stands on the cusp of winning the presidency, four days after Election Day, as the long, exacting work of counting votes widened his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. High turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates all contributed to the delay in naming a winner. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.LIVE UPDATES

Honour Killings Criminalised, Live-in Allowed: UAE Relaxes Islamic Laws to 'Keep Pace With Changing World'

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the country's Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalizing so-called honor killings. The broadening of personal freedoms reflects the changing profile of a country that has sought to bill itself as a skyscraper-studded destination for Western tourists, fortune-seekers and businesses despite its legal system based on a hard-line interpretation of Islamic law. The changes also reflect the efforts of the Emirates' rulers to keep pace with a rapidly changing society at home.READ MORE

Vivek Murthy May Get Plum Healthcare Role Amid Covid as Biden Plans the Most Diverse Cabinet Ever

Joe Biden’s advisers accelerated their transition planning Friday as election results showed him with an advantage in battleground states that could hand him the presidency, with the first senior officials in a potential Biden White House possibly named as early as next week. Among those expected to play a key health care role in a Biden administration is Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, who has privately advised Biden for months on the pandemic and is expected to play a large public role as a face of the potential Democratic administration’s response to the virus, dispensing advice on mask-wearing and social distancing.READ MORE

Arrested in Elgar Parishad Case, 82-yr-old Stan Swamy Files Plea Seeking Straw, Sipper in Jail

Eighty-two-year-old Father Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, has filed an application before a special court here, seeking that he be allowed to use a straw and sipper in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is currently lodged. Swamy was arrested from his home in Ranchi last month in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018. The accused, through his lawyer Kritika Agarwal, moved the plea before the special NIA court on Friday seeking straw and sipper in jail citing health issues. The special court judge D E Kothalikar has asked the national probe agency to file its reply on the matter on November 26. READ MORE