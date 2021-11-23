News18 Evening Digest: Waterlogging in Bengaluru IT Parks, Illegal Constructions Expose Ugly Nexus & Other Stories

Railways to Launch About 190 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Trains Showcasing India’s Heritage, Culture

After freight and passenger segments, the railways is set to begin a third segment dedicated to the tourism sector and launch a set of around 190 theme-based trains called Bharat Gaurav trains, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, the railways minister said these trains could be run both by the private sector as well as the IRCTC. READ MORE

Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging in IT Parks, Illegal Constructions Expose Ugly Nexus

The unprecedented heavy rain across Bengaluru in the last five days has once again exposed the nexus between builders, politicians and bureaucrats. The flood-like situation in posh areas and tech parks have unnerved the common people and they are now demanding answers from the people in power. READ MORE

My First Mohabbat is…’: Actor Richa Chaddha Reveals Name of Cricketer She Loved

It has been nearly 10 years since Rahul Dravid, one of India’s legendary batters, retired from international cricket, but his fan following remains the same. The latest entrant in the list of his fans is Bollywood actor Richa Chadha. She has described Drvaid as her first love. She has admitted that she no longer watches cricket regularly but used to watch matches occasionally with her brother just to see Dravid. READ MORE

Maha Man Loses Rs 10 Lakh Reserved for Daughter’s Wedding in Bitcoin Trade, Cooks Up Robbery Tale

Abusinessman in Maharashtra’s Palghar district allegedly made up a fake story about being robbed after he lost Rs 10 lakh in Bitcoin trade, police said on Tuesday. Sumant Ligayat, who was into supply of grocery and other essentials, had saved Rs 10 lakh for his daughter’s wedding scheduled next month, an official from Vasai police station said. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Has Highest Number of Women Entrepreneurs: IIT Madras Study

Among all the states in India, Tamil Nadu is the one that has the maximum number of women entrepreneurs, as per a study conducted by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The study was conducted in Tamil Nadu between September and December 2019. READ MORE

Father in China Makes Medicine in Home Lab for Son Suffering from Rare Genetic Disease

Two-year-old Haoyang has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic mean he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei, has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. READ MOR

