News18 Evening Digest: WB Police Says Mamata Incident 'Accident Not Attack'; Lockdown in Nagpur from Mar 15-21 and Other Top Stories

Mamata Banerjee Incident ‘Accident Not Attack’, Says Police’s Initial Probe

The incident that left West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hospitalised with multiple bruises and injuries was ‘not an attack but most probably an accident’, the local police’s preliminary investigation has found. The report that has been submitted to the Election Commission is not conclusive and the probe team is collecting evidence and questioning eyewitnesses. However, sources said, questions are being raised on the conduct of Banerjee’s protection details and their preparedness and handling of the crowd. Read More

Lockdown Imposed in Nagpur from March 15-21, Kalyan-Dombivli Gives 7pm Deadline to Shops, Eateries

With Covid-19 cases in Mumbai catapulting to new heights with each passing day, many areas in the state of Maharashtra have put curbs in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The latest to join the list is Nagpur in which lockdown was imposed from March 15-21. In Nagpur, which registered 1,710 cases on Wednesday, only essential services will be allowed. Read More

Health Ministry Decides to Remove PM Modi’s Photo from Vaccine Certificates in Poll-bound Assemblies

The Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the poll-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will not carry a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from now onwards, as decided by the Union Health Ministry under the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This comes days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the ECI and called PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificates “a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)”. Read More

Prithvi Shaw Registers 4th 100 Plus Score in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021; Slams 165 off 122 vs Karnataka in Semis

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw continued his terrific form with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, slamming 165 off just 122 balls against Karnataka in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. This was Shaw’s fourth 100 plus score in the competition after clobbering 105 * and 227* in the league stages and then 185* in just 123 balls in the quarter-finals against Saurashtra. His 105 had come off just 89 balls against Delhi in Mumbai’s opening game, while his 227*, his maiden List A double hundred, and now the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history came against Puducherry. Read More

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Take on the ‘Buss It Challenge’, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone, who has been lately posting freshly brewed content on her social media handle, added yet another killer video to her Instagram profile. She hopped on to the new viraltrend, Buss It Challenge, which has taken over social media. Giving it a fun twist, Deepika roped in her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, for a twerk-off. In the video, she shared on Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing all heart in a goofy albeit super cute video. Read More