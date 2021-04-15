News18 Evening Digest: Weekend Lockdown in Delhi, Over 1,700 Covid Cases Emerge from Haridwar, Night Curfew Extended in Noida, Lucknow & Other Stories

Delhi CM Announces Weekend Curfew, Here’s a List of What is Allowed and What is Not

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday a weekend curfew to curb a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, imposing several restrictions for 56 hours every week. The weekend curfew will break the Covid-19 chain in Delhi, Kejriwal said in a video address. “These curbs are for your safety. We will beat this fourth Covid wave with your help.”

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world’s largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said on Thursday. More RT-PCR test reports are awaited and the trend shows that the number of infected persons in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra is likely to climb to 2,000, he said. The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 670 hectares covering parts of Haridwar, Tehri and Dehradun districts, including Rishikesh.

The United Arab Emirates’ envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach a “healthy and functional” relationship. Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters. Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution on Wednesday that the UAE played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level”.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday extending night curfew hours for areas, including Noida, that have over 2,000 active Covid-19 cases. The new curfew timings, 8 pm-7 am, will be implemented in places such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur city, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The move will be implemented with “immediate effect”. The government imposed a 10 pm/9 pm-6 am curfew earlier this month in some places due to the spiralling coronavirus cases. Thursday’s move modifies that order.

As one witnesses the rise of the BJP in West Bengal, everyone wants to find the answer to that big question this poll season—how did Hindutva mobilization by the RSS happen in a state that not too long ago was associated with Left-leaning ideology. We must understand that we see is just the tip of the iceberg; the part of the RSS which is invisible is much larger than what is visible. My understanding of the RSS suggests that its mobilization strategy always starts with ideas, and then evolves with practice. Although there is not sufficient secondary literature and field documentation available on the RSS’ journey in Bengal, but the available material shows that the RSS took roots in Bengal, first through ideas.

IPL 2021 is in its initial days but there’s plenty of drama that has already taken place on the field since the commencement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on April 9. Take Tuesday’s encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for instance. Batting first, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 152. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers in the KKR hut whose five-wicket haul in just two overs (5/15) turned out to be a game-changing performance. Well, almost. Chasing a low score, KKR needed only 31 needed off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage but things went south for Eoin Morgan’s squad. Andre Russell (9 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (8* off 11) struggled to find the boundary as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult made the target of 153 look like a daunting task. In the end, KKR fell agonisingly short by 10 runs.

Atop member of Japan’s ruling party has warned the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled if they are “no longer possible” as virus cases spike in the country, media reported Thursday. “We need to cancel without hesitation if it’s no longer possible,” Jiji Press agency quoted Toshihiro Nikai as saying. “If infections spread because of the Olympics, I don’t know what the Olympics is for,” added Nikai, who is the Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary general and second most powerful figure. READ MORE

