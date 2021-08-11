News18 Evening Digest: WFI Suspends Vinesh Phogat, Her Coach Accused of Embezzling Government Grant & Other Top Stories

Teenager Arrested for Raping 10-year-old Girl in Assam’s Hojai

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Assam’s Hojai district, police said on Wednesday. The boy, 14, lured the girl to a nearby forest and repeatedly raped her recently and abandoned her there, they said.The family members of the minor had first approached the village headman and later filed a police complaint. READ MORE

Lok Sabha Adjourns Sine Die Two Days Ahead of Scheduled Date

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13. Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19. READ MORE

Kinnaur Landslide LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, 10 Rescued Near Himachal’s Nugulsari; PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak to CM

Two people have died after four vehicles, including a bus and a truck, are reported trapped in the rubble after a major landslide hit Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. READ MORE

Some Covid Patients on Ventilator Support Died due to Lack of Oxygen: Andhra to Centre

For the first time, a state has accepted that there were deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19 this year. Andhra Pradesh informed the Centre on Tuesday evening that some patients who were on ventilator support while undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died because of a lack of oxygen, a government official told CNN-News18. READ MORE

WFI Suspends Vinesh Phogat, Her Coach Accused of Embezzling Government Grant

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat went to the Tokyo Olympics as one of the leading contenders for a medal, but she was knocked out in her first round and now, there are reports that her Hungarian coach could well have misused the funds that were allocated to Vinesh by the Indian government for her training. READ MORE

Google Most Preferred Employer in India, Graduates Looking For Jobs With High Future Earnings, Says Survey

Today, Universum launches the findings from the India portion of its annual global talent survey. This year, over 33,000 students from India’s leading universities participated, completing more than 118,000 assessments of India’s top graduate employers. Set out to track the career aspirations and preferences of India’s future talent pool, the Top 100 Ideal Employers student survey also recognises the most coveted employers based solely on the responses collected. READ MORE

Tough to Strike Balance For Virat Kohli if Shardul Thakur is Unfit: Mohammad Kaif

India are sweating over the fitness of Shardul Thakur who reportedly has a niggle ahead of the 2nd Test against England at Lord’s. In the absence of a genuine fast-bowling allrounder in the squad, India are reliant on Shardul to add depth to their batting line-up for the tour. READ MORE

