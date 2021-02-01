News18 Evening Digest: What Gets Costlier, Cheaper in Budget 2021, Tax-related Announcements and Other Top Stories

Budget 2021: What Gets Costlier, Cheaper; Check Full List Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday. It is the ninth budget presented by the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Sitharaman today proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year. However, Sitharaman's budget did not bring any relief to the middle class as income tax slabs remain unchanged. READ MORE

Income Tax Slabs Unchanged, But Budget 2021 Has These 6 Tax Related Announcements

Contrary to expectations of middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not tweak personal income tax in Budget 2021. However, the Union Budget did bring about certain changes as part of income tax compliance. READ MORE

Union Budget 2021: 10 Things That May Have An Effect on Your Personal Finances

The Union Budget 2021, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, did not make a change to tax slabs in Income Tax Returns. However, Sitharaman announced relief for senior citizens above the age of 75, relief for NRIs measures that will make filing taxes easier. READ MORE

'Treat Homeless People with Humanity': Indore Officials' Damage Control After Staff Faces Flak for 'Dumping' Elderly

After facing flak for dumping homeless people outside Indore amid the biting cold, the local administration has got into damage control by providing food and shelter to such people, and has asked officials to treat them with ”sensitivity and humanity”. Food and bonfires are now being arranged in facilities where homeless people are provided shelter at night, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials said on Monday. READ MORE

MHA Extends Suspension of Internet in Delhi's 3 Protests Sites Till Tuesday Night

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said. Apart from the three border points, where farmers have been protesting since November against the Centre's three new farm laws, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too. The suspension is effective from 11 pm of January 31 to 11 pm of February 2. READ MORE

India vs England: All Indian Players Test Negative for COVID-19, Set to Train from Today

All members of the Indian team have returned three negative results for COVID-19 and will have their first outdoor session ahead of the England series today (Monday), the BCCI announced. "The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," a BCCI spokesperson said. READ MORE

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share First Photo of Newborn Daughter, Name Her Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have introduced their newborn daughter to the world of social media. Anushka shared the first photo of her baby girl with Virat. The actress also revealed that they have named their daughter Vamika. Earlier, Virat and Anushka had urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. READ MORE