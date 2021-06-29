News18 Evening Digest: What is Cytomegalovirus Causing Severe Ailments in Delhi Covid Cases and Other Top Stories

What is Cytomegalovirus Causing Severe Ailments in Delhi Covid Patients? Find Out its Symptoms, Causes

In a first, India has reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding in COVID-19 patients in Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The hospital said that some patients came in complaining of rectal bleeding, which upon diagnosis was linked to Cytomegalovirus. All these patients experienced this condition after testing positive for Covid-19. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal Dishes Out Delhi Recipe in Punjab, Promises 300 Units of Free 24×7 Power if AAP Wins

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP National Convenor and star campaigner for the party, Arvind Kejriwal made three promises — to provide 300 units of electricity free to every household in Punjab, waive off pending electricity bill of every domestic consumer and provide uninterrupted electricity supply 24 hours a day. READ MORE

With Moderna Added to List, How Many Covid Vaccines India Have Till Now? All You Need to Know

India’s drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. Moderna’s vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. Here is a list of all the vaccines approved in India so far, and how they work: READ MORE

South Africa’s Former President Jacob Zuma Gets 15-month Jail for Contempt of Court

South Africa’s top court on Tuesday handed former president Jacob Zuma a 15-month jail term for contempt of court following his refusal to appear before graft investigators. READ MORE

UK Father Forced to Sell Car After Son Spends Rs 1.3 lakh on Apple iPhone Games

A seven-year-old in the UK spent $1,800 (Rs 1.3 lakh) in just an hour by playing a mobile game, forcing his dad to sell up the family car. Ashaz Mutasa purchased several expensive top-ups, ranging between £1.99 ($2.70) and £99.99 ($138), while he was playing the game, ‘Dragons: Rise of Berk’. His dad, 41-year-old Muhammad, realised about the expenditure only when he found the 29 email receipts waiting for him. READ MORE

Tim Southee Auctions Signed WTC Final Jersey to Raise Funds for 8-Year-Old Suffering from Cancer

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee is auctioning a shirt he wore during the inaugural World Test Championship final to raise funds for the treatment of an eight-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The shirt is signed by the entire Black Caps squad. READ MORE

