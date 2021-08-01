News18 Evening Digest: What Is e-RUPI And How It Removes Need For Cash In Accessing Govt Services & Other Top Stories

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV Leaked Images Receives Dividing Opinion on Social Media

The Indian car market has been abuzz with speculation about the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 for a long time now. While the Mahindra is yet to mark any date for the launch of the SUV, several spy shots of the camouflaged XUV 700 being tested on the roads have already surfaced online. Now, these recently leaked photos of the XUV 700 give a clearer picture of the style and design of the SUV. As per the new pictures that have surfaced online, the upcoming XUV 700 sports an impressive and eye-catching design.

‘Say Hello to my Beautiful Manipur’ - Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu Shares Glimpses of Her Home

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has shared pictures of 'beautiful Manipur' on her social media platform. Chanu created history last month by becoming the first ever weightlifter from India to win an Olympic silver and second ever after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal in the event at the quadrennial Games.

6 Weeks Inside the House? Can’t Stay Without My Phone for Even an Hour: Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar, by his own admission, is an avid follower of the biggest controversial reality show - Bigg Boss. So, it's a dream come true for the ace filmmaker to host Bigg Boss OTT which begins streaming on August 8, 2021, exclusively on Voot for six weeks before its television premiere. So, even as he's excited about engaging, directing, guiding or bossing around, the celebrity residents of the reality show, Karan himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house.

EXPLAINED: What Is e-RUPI And How It Removes Need For Cash In Accessing Govt Services

The role of intermediaries and middlemen is seen as a significant drawback in the delivery of government aid to people as it allows leakage and pilferage that end up depriving the ultimate beneficiaries. A major step towards the goal of reducing duplication and fraud in welfare schemes was the launch of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which seeks to utilise modern technology and IT tools to achieve faster flow of funds and accurate targeting of beneficiaries. On August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the e-RUPI scheme, which is another initiative in line with the goal of ensuring 'leak-proof' delivery of benefits. Here's what you need to know.

YouTuber from Denmark Dies After Falling 600 Feet While Filming in Italian Alps

A YouTuber from Denmark, Albert Dyrlund, fell to his death on Wednesday while he was filming a video in the Italian Alps. According to Italian news outlet Rai News, Dyrlund was recording a video on his mobile phone on Mount Seceda in Val Gardena, Italy when he fell down over 600 feet. Although a rescue helicopter was sent, it could not save him in time.

Rare Harry Potter Hardcover Book Signed by JK Rowling Fetches Over Rs 80 Lakh in UK

A first edition of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book sold for a whopping £80,000 or a little over Rs 82 lakh, four times its estimated price at an auction. The rare book is among the only 500 hardcover copies of the first book of the 7-part boy wizard series that were signed by author Joanne Kathleen Rowling, or simply JK Rowling, as she is known, in 1997. The book was originally expected to go for £20,000 and £30,000( Rs20 to Rs 30 lakh).

