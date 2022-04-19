News18 Evening Digest: Where are Mallya and Nirav Modi Now? A News18 Primer as India Plans to Raise Pending Extraditions and Other Stories

Where are Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi Now? A News18 Primer as India Plans to Raise Pending Extraditions During Boris Johnson Visit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to embark on a state visit to India this week and while free trade agreement negotiations and the response to the war in Ukraine are likely to dominate bilateral talks, the pending extraditions of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi are likely to be raised by the Indian side. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Match Against Punjab Kings Moved to Mumbai After Covid Cases

In a major development, the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, which was to be played in Pune, has now been moved to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The decision was taken by the BCCI after five positive cases in DC camp. The BCCI announced through a press release that it was changing the venue of the match “to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.” READ MORE

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Covid Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing to Identify If New Variant Behind Surge, Say Govt Sources

The Delhi government has sent samples from across the National Capital Region (NCR) for genome sequencing to verify if any new variant is behind the fresh surge, government sources said, adding the results are likely to come in a week. READ MORE

TRS Ward Councillor’s Son, Friend Arrested for Drugging, Raping 20-year-old Woman

The son of a TRS ward councilor and his friend have been arrested for raping a 20-year-old woman multiple times in Telangana’s Suryapet district. The incident happened in the house of one of the accused in Kodad town from Friday night to Sunday, police said. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan in and as ‘Dunki’ in Rajkumar Hirani’s Next, Film to Release in December 2023

After a lot of speculation, Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan has finally announced his upcoming film with noted director Rajkumar Hirani. The announcement video had the actor’s signature humour as it began with him standing in front of Hirani’s previous film posters and admiring the roles played by Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan in his films. He then asks the director whether he has any role for him, and is rejoiced to learn that he indeed has. READ MORE

Identity Crisis: Pakistani Terrorists Using Fake Aadhaar Cards in A Bid to Hoodwink Police in Kashmir

Pakistani terrorists operating in Kashmir valley are using fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identity in a bid to evade arrest by police and other security agencies. The police department is expected to formally write to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen the security of the Aadhaar cards. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt’s Sindoor Is Unmissable In New Wedding Pics, Ranbir Kapoor Makes Promise To Bridesmaids

Another set of pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have surfaced online. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The new pictures, shared by Alia’s best friend Tanya Saha Gupta, offer a glimpse at the ceremony and everything that went down at the after-wedding party. In a few of the pictures, Alia was seen as the decked-up bride, moments before the ceremony. READ MORE

