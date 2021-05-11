News18 Evening Digest: WHO Recommends Ivermectin Only for Clinical Trials, Maha Govt to Treat Covid 'Black Fungus' Patients Free of Cost and Other Top Stories

Widely Used in India, WHO Recommends Ivermectin Only For Clinical Trials, Not Treatment of Covid

The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended against the general use of ‘Ivermectin’ - a widely used drug in India for treating parasitic infections - for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A similar warning has also been issued by German healthcare and life sciences giant Merck. Merck said its scientists continue to “carefully examine findings of all available and emerging studies of ‘ivermectin’ for treatment of COVID-19". Read More

Maharashtra Says It Will Treat Patients of Covid ‘Black Fungus’ Free of Cost, Cap Medicine Price

Public Health minister Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra state government would bear the cost of treatment of the ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis that is being seen in recovering Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra. The state will be looking to fund the expenditures under its medical insurance scheme, ‘Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana,’ which currently encompasses 1,000 hospitals. It also mentioned that it would be looking into capping the price on Amphotericin B, the expensive anti-fungal drug used to treat the ‘black fungus.’ Read More

‘Begin Production on War Footing’: Kejriwal to Centre on Looming Vaccine Shortage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the citizens on the ongoing Covid crisis in India. In his address, the CM said that the lockdown has brought about a positive change as a result of which Covid cases in the national capital has seen a significant dip. Read More

Rahul Gandhi Will be Remembered for Duplicity and Pettiness, Writes JP Nadda in Letter to Sonia Gandhi

BJP Chief JP Nadda in a scathing letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote that conduct of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during Covid-19 will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness. “In this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders including former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness," said the letter. Read More

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain: Report

There are rumours doing the rounds that head of NCA, and coach of the U-19 and India A teams, Rahul Dravid could be sent as the coach to Lanka with the team. The name of Paras Mhambrey has also been floating around. While no official announcement has been made, it is predicted that Shikhar Dhawan, who happens to be the senior-most player in white-ball cricket, and not going to England, could be appointed skipper for the side. Read More

