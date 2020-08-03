News18 Evening Digest: WHO Warns There May Never be a 'Silver Bullet' For Covid-19 and Other Top Stories

There May Never Be a 'Silver Bullet' For Covid-19, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan said countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle: “The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment.” READ MORE

Ahead of PM’s Ayodhya Visit for Ram Temple Event, Another Priest Tests Positive for Covid-19

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple, another priest at Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant priest at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prem Kumar Tiwari was found infected with the coronavirus, days after four police personnel and a 'seh pujari' tested positive. READ MORE

Facing Contempt Case, Prashant Bhushan Says Sorry for Just One Remark; 'Why No Helmet by CJI?'

In his 134-page affidavit on criminal contempt, advocate Prashant Bhushan has regretted only one thing, that he did not notice the motor cycle was on a stand when he tweeted on CJI SA Bobde riding a Rs 50-lakh bike "without a helmet". Apart from this, Bhushan has not once mentioned "regret" or "apology" and rather stood firm on his assertions regarding last four CJIs. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Searched for 'Painless Death' on Internet, Googled His Name Hrs Before Death: Top Cop

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, said Mumbai police on Monday. Sushant searched for words like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder" on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. READ MORE

Man Steals PPE Kit from Nagpur Hospital Thinking it is a Raincoat, Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a bizarre incident, a drunk and injured man in Nagpur stole a PPE (Personal Protection Equiment) kit from a hospital in Nagpur and later tested positive for coronavirus. The man, who makes a living selling vegetables, had injured himself a few days ago. He was then admitted to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur. READ MORE

Dalit Rapper from Odisha is Making Waves with Song about Migrant Workers' Woes in Lockdown

A Dalit migrant worker from Odisha has been going viral on social media for his powerful rap songs in Hindi, English and Kosli highlighting the plight of migrants amid lockdown. 27-year-old Kalahandi district resident Duleshwar Tandi has become popular as Rapper Dule Rocker for his songs on the hardships faced by migrant labourers during the coronavirus lockdown. READ MORE