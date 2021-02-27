News18 Evening Digest: Why a Family in Uri is Skeptical of India, Pak's Peach Push and Other Top Stories

‘She Lay Like a Dead Bird’: Why a Family in Uri’s Balakote is Skeptical of India, Pak’s Latest Peace Push

As India and Pakistan commit to hold fire and ease tension along the LoC, residents in the shelling-torn Uri township remain cautious and optimistic, barring one Dar family which lost a beloved member late last year in shelling. READ MORE

Covid Spike Spreads to 28 of Maharashtra’s 36 Districts; Nagpur, Latur Emerge as Hotspots

Twenty-eight out of 36 districts of Maharashtra have recorded a whopping spike in the daily coronavirus caseload in the past two weeks, which is up from 21 districts in the past 10 days. Districts in the Marathwada region like Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded are adding large numbers of active cases. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi’s Photo Revealing ‘Abs of a Boxer’ Has Everyone Asking Him for Fitness Tips

In the last year, the Covid-19 induced lockdown has made most of our schedules with whatever athleticism turn into a sedentary one. While some people baked banana bread, made Dalgona coffee and learnt new skills in the lockdown, most of us gained the ‘lockdown 15.’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have not skipped out on his gym days. READ MORE

Here’s When CO-Win 2.0 Will Launch & How You Can Walk in for Covid Vaccination

Excerpts from an interview with R S Sharma, chairman of Co-Win panel, on the government’s plan on the next phase of vaccination drive and its modalities. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani Doppelganger Aamna Imran Breaks the Internet with Her Photos

Remember when Sneha Ullal was launched opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love? The looks of the then 18-year-old actor were compared to former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There was a lot of buzz about the similarities between the two, also because of the reason that Sneha was starring opposite Salman, who was Aishwarya’s ex. The two Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars reportedly had a bitter breakup in 2001 after dating for two years. READ MORE