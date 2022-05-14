News18 Evening Digest: Why BJP's First CM in Tripura Stepped Down Year Before Polls and What Comes Next and Other Stories

Biplab Deb Resigns: Why BJP’s First CM in Tripura Stepped Down Year Before Polls and What Comes Next

Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Saturday evening that he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. Deb had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital on Thursday. The Tripura unit of the BJP has been rife with rumours of infighting. The 60-seat Tripura Assembly heads to elections next year. READ MORE

‘Good Luck and Goodbye, Congress’: Why Sunil Jakhar’s Exit is Riddled With Ironies

As the former Punjab Congress chief walks out, two of his recent moments in the party stand out. The first one was when he drove Rahul Gandhi around in Ludhiana where the Congress leader announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s Punjab chief ministerial face in February. Jakhar had put up a brave face on stage despite the heartbreak since speculation of him being given the top job came to a naught. READ MORE

India Bans Wheat Export With Immediate Effect to Manage Rising Inflation; Know More

India has put a ban on the export of wheat with immediate effect, the ministry of commerce said in a notification in a late Friday night notification. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGDT) in the notification dated May 13 has said that the wheat export ban was imposed due to a sudden rise in the price of the food grain in the global market, and was exercised as part of measures to control rising domestic prices. In the order, the government also said the wheat export ban was put into effect to ensure overall food security. READ MORE

The Archies: Presenting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda As Veronica, Betty, Archie

Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the cast for her upcoming movie “The Archies". The film, which will be released on Netflix, will star Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. READ MORE

Exclusive: As Cycling Takes Over India, Infrastructure and Safety Support Needed - Firefox Bikes CEO

Cycling as a sport and habit emerged as one of the key trends for people to unwind, socialize and work out all at the same time. As the pandemic has become a passe and restrictions eased, people not only realized the value of their health but also wanted to reconnect with their loved ones in ways that would be safe. READ MORE

Apple Car Launch Date, Features, Design and Price: Everything You Need to Know

With more and more automakers working to electrify their fleet and phase out internal combustion engines (ICE), even smartphone manufacturer Apple has jumped on the bandwagon. Reports had earlier suggested that tech giant Apple is developing a fully electric car that has been named Project Titan. It was reported that Apple could reveal its most hyped product by 2023 but the details on the Apple Car remained to be scarce. However now, there are more details on the Apple Car by Patently Apple, a blog that closely covers Apple’s Intellectual Property (IP). READ MORE

