News18 Evening Digest: Why is Zara Under Fire in Israel? News18 Explains and other Stories

In the top news of the evening, BJP, TRS Draw Swords in Telangana. Spanish Fashion Giant Faces Boycott Calls. All this and more in News18 Evening Digest:

Munugode Bypoll: It’s Raining Big Bucks, Booze, ‘Betrayals’ as BJP, TRS Draw Swords in Telangana

The Munugode bypoll fight in Telangana is heating up with four TRS MLAs alleging that three men linked to the BJP tried to poach them by offering them Rs 100 crore. READ MORE

Politics or Economics? Amid Kejriwal’s ‘Laxmi-Ganesh’ Remark, Complexities of AAP’s Currency Demand Explained

Cashing in on the currency controversy, various leaders gave their cents on the issue after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made headlines with his request to include Hindu god and goddess Ganesh and Laxmi on Indian notes. While many called the remark ‘politically motivated’, others chirped in with their own versions of currency – with pictures of Shivaji, or BR Ambedkar. READ MORE

Why is Zara Under Fire in Israel? News18 Explains As Spanish Fashion Giant Faces Boycott Calls

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is facing boycott calls in Israel, while some are even setting fire to clothes bought from the fast-fashion giant. Many Arab Israelis have taken to Twitter to post videos, in which they are burning Zara clothes with the hashtag #boycottZara after a franchise owner from the country hosted a campaign event for far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh To Be Honoured With Étoile d’Or at Marrakech International Film Festival

The 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is set to take place from 11 to 19 November, 2022. This year, the acclaimed festival will pay tribute to actor Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the Étoile d’Or, previously received by the likes of Indian cinema icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. READ MORE

Pension Update: Govt Clarifies On DR, Says It’s Based On Original Basic Pension Before Commutation

Dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners is payable on the original basic pension before commutation, according to a clarification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. It comes after the confusion whether the DR benefit is payable on the original basic pension before commutation or on the reduced pension after commutation. READ MORE

BCCI Introduces Pay Equity Policy for Women Cricketers; Match Fee Set to be Same as Men Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a path-breaking decision, offering an equal pay scale to the Indian men and women contracted cricketers. Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on Thursday, stating that the match fee for both men and women players will be the same. READ MORE

