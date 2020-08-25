News18 Evening Digest: Why Not Apologise, SC Asks Prashant Bhushan, Pulwama Terror Attack Chargesheet Filed and Other Top Stories

What's Wrong in Using the Word Apology, SC Asks Prashant Bhushan as AG Opposes Contempt Action

The Supreme Court reserved the order in the contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, after granting him 30 minutes to 'think over' his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to Bhushan after Attorney General KK Venugopal said action should not be against Bhushan, and pointed out that serious statements were also made by former judges about Supreme Court having failed democracy. READ MORE

Piecing Together the Pulwama Plot: Pak Plan, 10 Months, Five Attackers and 200kg of Explosives

The conspiracy to attack the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019 was hatched by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar and his two brothers Rauf Azghar and Maulana Mohammed Ammar, and was executed in Kashmir by his nephew Ummer Farooq, the National Investigation Agency has said in its chargesheet. The terror plot was put into action when Farooq infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018, and the procurement of explosives started in October-November. READ MORE

Greta Thunberg Calls for Postponing JEE and NEET, Says Forcing Students for Exams in Covid-19 Unfair

As the chorus for postponing various central examinations, including NEET and JEE, grows louder across India, Sweden's teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg joined the outrage by expressing her concern about students being forced to give exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," she tweeted. READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Russia Formally Approaches India for Partnership to Produce 'Sputnik V'

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolai Kudashev, on Tuesday formally reached out to India seeking a partnership in the production of the Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. Reports claim that Russia is planning to produce 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine per month. The development comes amid persistent efforts of the Indian embassy in Moscow to engage with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials. READ MORE

DU Student Becomes 'World's Fastest Calculator', First Indian to Win Gold in Mind Sports Olympiad

A 21-year-old man from Hyderabad has emerged as the 'fastest human calculator' in the world and the first Indian to win gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London. Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, a Mathematic honours student from Delhi University's St Stephen College, holds four world records and 50 Limca records. READ MORE