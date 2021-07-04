News18 Evening Digest: Why Pushkar Dhami's 2015 Tweet is Going Viral and Other Top Stories

Face Masks to Become ‘Personal Choice’ as UK Lifts Covid-19 Lockdown

The use of face masks as protection against coronavirus will become a matter of “personal choice" as the UK lifts legal lockdown measures in place later this month, a Cabinet minister said on Sunday. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said there will be a move towards greater personal responsibility as the UK prepares to end lockdown restrictions from July 19. READ MORE

Forgotten at Platform, Distraught Labourer Gets Back Rs 1 Lakh Thanks to A Delhi Cop

A Delhi Police constable came as a saviour for a 53-year-old labourer who had forgotten a bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash at the platform on Shivaji Bridge railway station here and left on a train for home in UP. Vijay Kumar, who lives in Shakur Basti in northwest Delhi, is the only bread winner of his family. READ MORE

Here’s Why Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s 2015 Tweet is Going Viral

Even before Pushkar Singh Dhami’s oath-taking as Uttarakhand’s chief minister on Sunday, an old tweet from has 2015 surfaced, causing a social media controversy and embarrassment for the leader. READ MORE

PM Modi Greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country’s 245th Independence Day on Sunday. In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance. The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4. READ MORE

Astronauts Step out of China’s New Space Station for First Extraterrestrial Walk

Astronauts at China’s new space station conducted their first spacewalk Sunday, state media reported, as Beijing presses on with its extraterrestrial ambitions. It was only the second time the country’s astronauts have stepped out of their craft while in space. READ MORE

Stranded in Iran for 18 Months, 5 Indians Move PM for ‘Ghar-wapasi’

In a heart-wrenching development, five Indian sailors — stranded in Iran for 18 months — have appealed for help to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, to return home. READ MORE

29 Killed as Philippine Military Plane Carrying 92 Crashes After Missing Runway

At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country’s south, officials said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here