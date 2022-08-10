News18 Evening Digest: 'Will 2014 Winner be Back in '24?' Nitish Kumar's Question for Modi and Other Stories

‘Will 2014 Winner be Back in ’24?’ Nitish Kumar’s Question for Modi Amid Chatter of PM Post Aim

Once once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition to stake claim as head of the rival ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) to be Bihar chief minister for the eighth time. READ MORE

Justice UU Lalit Appointed 49th Chief Justice of India, Will Succeed CJI Ramana

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge of the Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27th August, 2022,” according to an official notification. READ MORE

‘Cops Taken Hostage, Target Killings, Extortion’: Taliban is Back in Pakistan’s Swat Valley | Exclusive

At least 400-500 militants are back in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in restive northwest Pakistan, following an understanding during the ongoing talks between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kabul, top sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

‘I Stood Up for My Society’: Noida Woman Speaks Up About Confronting Shrikant Tyagi

Describing the entire spat between her and Tyagi at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida Sector 98B, the woman told News18 that she went to the lawn area to speak to the society gardener as he was planting saplings in common area as per Tyagi’s direction. READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi Calls China ‘One of the Freest Societies’, Slip of Tongue Video Goes Viral

Soon after, Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, took to Twitter to clarify: “The Speaker is referencing Taiwan. The Speaker’s record of speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party for 35 years in the Congress is unsurpassed.” READ MORE

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Only Hindi Film to be Selected for Tiantan Award at Beijing Film Fest | Exclusive

The film, which revolves around the life of the late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Michael O’Dwyer, is now the only Hindi film to be selected for the Tiantan Award at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. READ MORE

