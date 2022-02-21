News18 Evening Digest: Will Probe Alleged AAP-Khalistani Links, Says Amit Shah in News18 Interview and Other Stories

Rahul Gandhi Broke Protocol to Meet Chinese Delegation; Will Probe Alleged AAP-Khalistani Links: Amit Shah in News18 Interview

Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of the country and should not have made the statement in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Network18 in an exclusive interview when asked about the Congress leader’s allegation that the Narendra Modi government’s Kashmir policies had brought Pakistan and China closer. READ MORE

Kashmir Elections: Delimitation Exercise About to be Over, Polls Likely in 6-8 Months, Amit Shah Says in News18 Interview

Elections in Kashmir will be held within six to eight months of the delimitation exercise being wrapped up in the Union Territory, Home Minister Amit Shah has said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. READ MORE

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to Get Married This Year?

Dating rumours have swirled around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ever since they started working together in films. The top Telugu stars have teamed up for films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have also been making eaves pan-India. Both are also scheduled to make their Hindi film debuts this year. While both of them have never denied or confirmed reports that they are in a relationship, new reports say that they are going to get married this year. READ MORE

Bajrang Dal Man’s Murder in K’taka’s Shivamogga: Three Arrested, NIA Probe Demanded | Updates

The murder of a 23-year-old office-bearer of the Bajarang Dal in the communally sensitive city of Shivamogga in Karnataka has resulted in a tensed atmosphere as some miscreants torched bikes and pelted stones in protest against the murder. READ MORE

India’s Stance on Ukraine Leaves The West Scrambling As Jaishankar Calls Out Hypocrisy, Slams China

Dr Jaishankar is a diplomat par excellence, and Indian foreign policy is in his reliable hands. In fact, Dr Jaishankar is inspiring an Indian foreign policy discourse that is brilliantly astute and lucid, leaving little room for foreign policy ‘gaslighters’ to manoeuvre. READ MORE

Shakuntalam: Samantha says, Didn’t Have the Confidence, Thanks Neeta Lulla for Making her Look Ethereal

The first look of actor Samantha Prabhu’s much-awaited film Shakuntalam was released on Monday, Feb 21. Weaving together the beautiful story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, with her simple yet creative designs, National award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla has designed the costumes for the entire cast of the film. READ MORE

