News18 Evening Digest: With Oppn Grip on ‘Unity’ Loose, BJP Still Has the Winning Hand for 2024 & Other Top Stories

Haath-Breaking Moments? Oppn Grip on ‘Unity’ Loose; BJP Still Has the Winning Hand for 2024

The Congress plenary session has a tagline – ‘Haath se haath jodo’. While the session will work on making the party attractive to voters, one of its main objective is to ensure the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to give a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). READ MORE

Bhiwani Deaths Case: Accused’s Pregnant Wife Lost Child Due to Police Assault During Raid, Claims Family

The family of an accused, arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, have claimed that his pregnant wife lost her child after she was assaulted by cops during a raid on their house. READ MORE

K’taka: Unable to Pay for iPhone, 20-Year-Old Murders Delivery Boy & Burns Body; CCTV Clip Leads to Arrest

Unable to pay for an iPhone that he ordered, a 20-year-old man stabbed an E-Kart delivery boy in Karnataka’s Hassan. The youngster reportedly kept the body at his residence for three days before burning the body in a bid to get away with murder, according to police. READ MORE

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Share a Passionate Kiss In Unseen Pic From Their Wedding Ceremony

It’s been a year since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the sacred knot in the presence of their close friends and family. As the two stars celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, Farhan revisited his wedding day with a couple of dreamy pictures. READ MORE

US Visitor Accidentally Shatters $42,000 Art Sculpture: Who Will Pay? Explained

Acollector visiting a contemporary art fair accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces. The shiny blue sculpture, one of Koons’ famous “balloon dog" series, was valued at $42,000. READ MORE

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India Name Squad for Next Two Test Matches; KL Rahul Retained

India have named their 15-man squad for the next two Test matches against Australia which is to be played in Indore and Ahmedabad. The third Test match was earlier scheduled to be played in Dharamsala but now has been moved to Indore from March 1 onwards. READ MORE

