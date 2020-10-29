News18 Evening Digest: Woman Beheaded, Two Others Killed in Knife Attack at France Church and Other Top Stories

3 Dead as Woman Beheaded in Knife Attack at French Church, Mayor Describes Incident as Terrorism

Aman wielding a knife at a church in the French city of Nice killed three people, beheading the head of a woman, and injured several others before being apprehended by police, officials said on Thursday. French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what the city's Mayor Christian Estrosi called an "Islamo-fascist attack. READ MORE

'Even if We Have to Side with BJP': Mayawati's Googly Ahead of 2022 Polls as She Vows to Defeat SP

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati, on Thursday launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party, a day after her seven MLAs rebelled against the BSP’s Rajya Sabha candidate and met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The BSP chief slammed Yadav’s party for “revealing its true anti-Dalit face once again” and announced an immediate suspension of the MLAs. READ MORE

'Possible We're Already There': Delhi Health Minister Says 3rd Covid-19 Wave in Capital Can't be Ruled Out

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Thursday that it is too early to say if the record one-day spike of over 5,600 cases in the national capital suggests the start of a third wave of coronavirus but added that the possibility could not be ruled out. READ MORE

21-year-old Raped at Private Hospital in Gurgaon, Revealed Ordeal in a Letter to Her Father

A 21-year-old woman, admitted at Fortis hospital in Sector-44 on October 21 due to breathing problems, was allegedly raped by a man when she was unconscious during the treatment from October 21 to 27. The victim's father reported the matter to the police on October 27 when she regained her consciousness and revealed her ordeal to her father. READ MORE

What is the 'Samosa' Caucus? Kamala Harris's VP Bid May Breathe New Life into Indian-Americans in US

With Democrat US Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first woman of African and Indian descent to become a contender for the chair of Vice President of the United States, the so-called 'Samosa Caucus' in the US seems to be getting stronger than ever before. With over 1.4 million Indian-American voters and a growing number of Indian-Americans either vying for Senate positions or applying for re-election, observers note that the growing influence of high-powered Desi brigade in Washington may impact the Presidential elections as well. READ MORE

Shubhankar Dey Hits Out at BWF and BAI, Requests 'Compensation', Ajay Jayaram Asks for Covid-19 Retest

Subhankar Dey took to social media on Thursday to criticise Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India after he long with Ajay Jayaram and were forced out of the SaarLorLux Open. The pair had been put in isolation owing to contact with Covid-19 positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who had withdrawn the day earlier. READ MORE