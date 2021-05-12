News18 Evening Digest: Word ‘Indian’ Not Used in WHO Covid Variant Report, Says Govt and Other Top Stories

Word ‘Indian’ Not in WHO Report on Covid Mutant: Govt on Reports Citing ‘Indian Variant’

The government on Wednesday objected to the labelling of the B.1.617 Covid variant as an “Indian variant" and said that the word “Indian" was never used by the World Health Organisation (WHO). “Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an ‘Indian Variant’. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," an official statement said. READ MORE

Tragedy, Trauma And Little Joys: A Nurse Gives Glimpses Of Her Life In A Covid Ward

When G Keziah Rani walked into the newly inaugurated infectious disease ward at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals on the first day of her job on March 17 last year, she knew what she had signed up for: excruciatingly long working hours, irregular weekly offs, suffocating PPE kits, and an endless stream of patients accompanied by their desperate relatives. READ MORE

50 Black Fungus Cases Reported in MP, CM Chouhan Orders Special Treatment Wards

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Wednesday said 50 cases of black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis have been reported among covid-19 patients. Chouhan made the statement after chairing a high-level meeting in Bhopal on fresh challenges faced by covid patients. READ MORE

From 10,000 To 3.25 Lakh Vials a Day, How India Solved Remdesivir Crisis Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Central government, through a series of closed-door meetings and negotiations in the first two weeks of April, ramped up production of the essential drug Remdesivir from 10,000 vials to 3.25 lakh vials a day. Sources in the government have revealed the details of what went behind exponentially increasing production capacity and making the drug affordable as the pandemic raged in India. READ MORE

Mumbai to Face 10% Water Cut From May 17-21 Due to Pise Dam Repair Work

Mumbai will receive 10 per cent less water from May 17 to 21 as civic body officials will be carrying out emergency repair work on Pise dam that supplies water to the city. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the repair work on pneumatic valves of Pise dam will begin on May 17 and continue for the next few days, according to news agency ANI. READ MORE

Scientists Want Robots to Fly Massive Kites on Mars to Harness Energy for Human Colonies

Ever since the space race heated up 50 years ago, colonising other bodies in our solar system or beyond has been the underlying vision to find permanent settlements in space. Most of the premier space agencies are aiming to get humans on the Red Planet by the end of this decade and it is getting closer to reality. Now scientists are working on innovative ways to power these habitats, as any long-term base camps on Mars will need to be powered by renewable energy. READ MORE

COVID-19 Surge: Maldives Announces Ban on Tourists Flying from India, Other South Asian Countries

Maldives, the island nation famous among Indians for spending leisure time has joined other nations to ban entry of Indians amidst the rising cases COVID-19 in the country. However, unlike many other countries who announced blanket ban on travel, Maldives initially issued a travel advisory to travellers from India. READ MORE

