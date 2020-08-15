News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's I-Day Warning to Pakistan, China and Other Top Stories

From LoC to LAC, the World Has Seen What Our Soldiers Can Do: PM Modi's I-Day Warning to Pakistan and China

The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to those who challenged the country’s sovereignty “from LoC to LAC”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle dig at Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, the prime minister said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination. READ MORE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Continues to be on Ventilator Support, Condition Unchanged: Hospital

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Saturday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said. They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists. READ MORE

PM Modi Breaks Taboo by Talking about Sanitary Napkins in I-Day Speech, Wins Hearts Online

Breaking taboos, PM Modi’s I-Day speech from Delhi's Red Fort this morning highlighted the discussion around his government's policies towards women's empowerment and social media is all in praises. “Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at "Re 1. Also, for their weddings, we have made committees so that the money can be used at the right time," he said. READ MORE

DNA Tests Confirm Kabul Gurdwara Attacker was One-Time Kerala Resident

Tests conducted by the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory in New Delhi have concluded that the men responsible for the March 25 suicide bombing of the Kabul gurdwara included one-time Kerala resident Muhammad Muhsin, government sources said. Blood samples from Muhsin’s mother Maimoona Abdulla were matched with tissue collected from the suicide-bomber’s remains by Afghan authorities, the sources said. READ MORE

Russia Starts Production of Covid-19 Vaccine Even as Doctors Say it ‘Lacks Sufficient Data’

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported. However the move comes even as a survey of more than 3,000 medical professionals showed a majority of Russian doctors would not feel comfortable being injected with the vaccine due to the lack of sufficient data and super-fast approval. READ MORE

Karan Johar Breaks Silence After 2 Months to Wish Happy Independence Day on Instagram

Karan Johar has returned to social media with a post dedicated to Independence Day. His last post on Instagram was two months ago, on June 14, on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The filmmaker had quit social media in the face of heavy trolling after the death of Sushant reignited the nepotism debate in the industry. READ MORE