News18 Evening Digest: World Leaders Condemn Attack on Salman Rushdie; TMC Looking at Major Revamp & Other Top Stories

From Condemnation to Iran’s ‘Praise’ for Stabber: How World Reacted to Attack on Salman Rushdie

The world reacted with shock and anger to the brutal stabbing attack on controversial author Salman Rushdie. Indian personalities, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to UK and French leaders joined their voice in condemnation against the incident, calling it an attack on free speech. Rushdie, whose book ‘Satanic Verses’ had led a fatwa being issued against him had caused him to be secluded for about a decade. Read More

Exclusive Interview | It’s for China to Introspect Their Own Credibility on Terrorism, Jaishankar Tells News18

As India completes 75 years of Independence on August 15, terrorism is being used as an instrument of pressure on the country but the nation must remain resolute, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told News18 Kannada in an exclusive interview. Read More

Stung by Arrests of Big Guns, TMC Opts for Internal ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ to Get ‘Clean’ Faces in Top Posts

The arrests of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal — both Trinamool Congress heavyweights — has jolted the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which is now looking at a massive rejig in almost all the blocks of every district to present a ‘clean image’. The party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, is holding meetings with leaders of every district for the past 15 days. Banerjee has met leaders of most North Bengal and Western districts. Reshuffle in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling has already taken place. Read More

Read More

Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is a Tiring Job, Takes an Emotional Toll on You | Exclusive

Having worked in the Hindi film industry for more than three decades, Manoj Bajpayee has given some memorable performances including films like Satya, Shool, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Aligarh, The Family Man and many more. After shooting continuously for various projects in the past few months, the actor decided to take a break. Read More

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here