News18 Evening Digest: Yashwant Sinha to be Joint Oppn Candidate for Presidential Poll and Other Top Stories

Yashwant Sinha, former Union Minister, is Joint Opposition Candidate for Presidential Elections

After weeks of discussion among themselves, Opposition parties on Tuesday unanimously decided that former union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition for the upcoming Presidential elections. Sinha’s name came up after Sharad Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race. READ MORE

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Woes Increase for Uddhav as 7 More MLAs May Support Shinde; Maha BJP Chief Says ‘Next 24 Hrs Crucial’

In a startling turn of events, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly offered to step down and make way for rebel minister Eknath Shinde who, along with close to two dozen MLAs, has moved to a hotel in Surat, a day after a blow to the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in the MLC elections. READ MORE

Congress Hopes for Kama(a)l: After Losing His MP Govt to BJP, Can Nath Be Party’s Maha Saviour?

The irony is not lost. In 2020, Kamal Nath lost his government in Madhya Pradesh to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Operation Kamal’, with much help from his bête noire Jyotiraditya Scindia. READ MORE

Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Injury During Goa Vacation; Airlifted To Bengaluru

Kannada Actor Diganth suffered an injury in his spinal cord in Goa while he was vacationing with his family. He has now been airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru for medical treatment. READ MORE

World Music Day: Sushmita Sen Is All Hearts for Daughter Renee as She Sings Jab Saiyaan; Watch

Proud mom Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and gave a shutout to her daughter Renee as she sang a melodious rendition of Jab Saiyaan from Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Renee sang this beautiful unplugged rendition of the song on the occasion of World Music Day. READ MORE

IND vs ENG: Rahul Dravid Joins Rohit Sharma And Co in Leicester Ahead of Warm-up Match

Team India Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the Test squad in Leicester where the visitors are training for the upcoming Test match against England which will be played at Edgbaston. Dravid flew to England after the completion of the T20I series against South Africa which was drawn after the final match was called off due to rain. READ MORE

Will El Gouna Film Festival Take Off Again, Now That it Has Been Cancelled This Year?

Middle Eastern movie festivals appear jinxed. The El Gouna Film Festival – headed by the brilliant Intishal Al Timimi – has been cancelled this year. It was to have taken place mid-October. Opening in 2017, it had a marvellous five-year-run. Will this go the way the Dubai and Abu Dhabi festivals went? READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.