News18 Evening Digest: Zelensky Says Russian Forces Planning to Bomb Odessa and Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelensky Says Russian Forces Planning to Bomb Odessa; 3 Killed During Irpen Evacuation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday warned that Russian forces are preparing to shell Odessa, a historic port city on the Black Sea coast. “This is going to be a military crime. This is going to be a historical crime,” he was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency. READ MORE

Four Regulations That Should Go or Get an Upgrade for the Good Health of Medical Education in India

The National Medical Council (NMC) – the apex body to regulate medical education in India – has decided to amend some rules for the incoming medical students from war-torn Ukraine. READ MORE

Indians Stranded in Ukraine Asked to ‘Urgently’ Fill Form for Evacuation. Check Details

As the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the Embassy of India in a new advisory said, “All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong." READ MORE

UP 70: As Both BJP, SP Proclaim Win, Answers Lie in Epic Phase 7 Battle in Azamgarh, Varanasi

The nearly two-month-long campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has culminated in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both the BJP and Samajwadi Party proclaiming comprehensive victories ahead of Uttar Pradesh election results on March 10. READ MORE

The Batman Box Office Day 2: Robert Pattinson Film Earns Rs 8 Cr in India, Opens to Rs 435 Cr in US

Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ finally hit movie theatres this weekend. In India, the film started off with a decent box office collection as it opened to Rs 6 crore on Friday. However, the Mat Reeves directorial set a new record by grossing a whopping USD 57 million (Rs 435.62 crores) from 4,417 locations in the US on its opening day. It also includes USD 21.6 million (Rs 165 crores) from Thursday’s preview screenings. READ MORE

Dard-e-Denim: Here’s What Makes Denim The Ultimate Drama Queen

Astaple in every wardrobe, there’s nothing that can beat a classic pair of blue denim jeans. Over the years, the fabric has been experimented with and how! From tie-n-dye effects, rips to stonewash and patchwork detailing, the fabric has been every designer’s creative mood board. READ MORE

