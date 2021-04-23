News18 Evening Digest: Zydus's Covid Drug Gets Emergency Approval, Kejriwal Draws Flak For Telecasting PM Meet & Other Top Stories

Railways, IAF Pressed into Service for Smooth Supply of Oxygen: PM Modi Assures States Amid Covid Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the states’ concerns around availability of oxygen and its smooth supply to hospitals amid the ongoing shortage. In a high-level meeting today, he informed the chief ministers that the Railways and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been pressed into service for fast and smooth supply of oxygen. PM Modi held a couple of meetings on Thursday, as well as, today with the industry players. There is a constant effort to maximise supplies and all the government departments and ministries are working together, he said. This was his fourth review meeting on oxygen in the last one week. Earlier ones were held on April 16,17 and 22. READ MORE

5kg Free Ration to 80 Cr Beneficiaries: Centre’s Big Move for Poor Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Central government on Friday announced its decision to give free ration to poor sections of the society for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAN). The government will provide 5kg free food grains to about 80 crore beneficiaries for the months of May and June, 2021. The Centre will spend Rs 26,000 crore on the initiative which is in lines with last year’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). The decision has been taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the poor as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

Zydus Gets DCGI Nod for Emergency Use of Antiviral Drug ‘Virafin’ to Treat Moderate Covid Cases

Zydus Cadila on Friday announced it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use of its drug ‘Virafin’ for treating moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults. According to Cadila Health, one dose of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ showed clinical and virological improvement in moderate COVID-19 cases. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm said 91.15 per cent of patients treated with PegIFN were RT-PCR negative by day 7. The treatment significantly reduces the hours of supplemental oxygen in the patients, it said. READ MORE

Kejriwal Draws Flak for Starting Live Telecast of his Address During Meeting with PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of 10 states ravaged by coronavirus pandemic to discuss the situation. Among these was Delhi chief minister Arvid Kejriwal. Delhi has lately been on tenterhooks as the infection continues to rage, putting immense pressure on healthcare infrastructure, including shortage of oxygen. However, Kejriwal faced flak when he went ahead with the live telecast of his address during the meeting. This hasn’t gone well with people in the political arena as the meeting was considered to ‘confidential’. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Science With Memes

Salman Khan ‘Bhai’ is back, just in time for another Eid release. The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ dropped on Thursday, and continued the legacy of Salman Khan movies: Mega-blockbusters, thrillers with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, groovy music and dance moves. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on 13th May, 2021. Directed by Prabhudeva, the trailer of the film promises the perfect mix of high – octane slick action, catchy dialogues and chart-buster music. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain. READ MORE

Mumbai Police Sends Cake to ‘Responsible’ Twitter User for Refusing to Meet Her Friends on Birthday

With the Maharashtra government imposing curbs on movement and traffic in the state owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Police has been working overtime to ensure safety and compliance with orders. Last week, it issued colour coded stickers that can be stuck on vehicles that are out for an emergency or essential purposes. Implementing the curbs, however, have been harder than it appears as many have been reaching out to the cops with weird requests. Nevertheless, police has been working round the clock to ensure they meet the needs of all Mumbai residents, including delivering a cake on their birthday. READ MORE

