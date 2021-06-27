News18 Evening Digest:13-Yr-Old Boy Diagnosed with Rare Brain Disease Post Covid; After Chat with PM Modi, MP Man Gets Vaccinated and Other Stories

Availability of Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids Will Pave Way for School Reopening: AIIMS Chief

Making Covid-19 vaccine available for children will be a milestone achievement and pave the way for reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said. He said the data of phase two and three trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on two to 18 years age group is expected by September. The vaccine can be available for children in India around that time following approval from the drug regulator, he said. READ MORE

13-Yr-Old Karnataka Boy Diagnosed with Rare Brain Disease After Recovering From Covid

As the impending fear of the Covid-19 third wave continues to loom over India, a 13-year-old boy hailing from Davangere District in Karnataka was diagnosed with a rare post-Covid-19 complication that affects the brain. READ MORE

Pak Terror Group Lashkar or Jaish Could be Behind Jammu Airport Blasts, Intel Sources

The twin blasts triggered by a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu Airport early Sunday morning could be the handiwork of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to security agencies. READ MORE

Ehsan Mani Set For Another Three-Year Term as Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

There were doubts earlier on Mani wanting to continue for another term and also whether the patron in chief of PCB, Prime Minister Imran Khan, would offer him an extension. READ MORE

After Chat with PM Modi During Mann ki Baat, MP Resident Gets Himself Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The chat was aired on the PM’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday. Modi counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts about the inoculation exercise. Rajesh Hirave (43) was one of those who had a chat with the PM. “After talking to the prime minister on Friday, I along with my family members got the vaccine shot for prevention from the coronavirus infection on Saturday," Hirave told. READ MORE

Woman’s Viral Photo Capturing Couple’s Proposal in San Francisco Divides Netizens over ‘Ethics’

Earlier this week an American photographer attracted the attention of netizens after she posted a picture of a wedding proposal of a couple in San Francisco. Texas-based photographer Valerie Contreras claimed on her Twitter post on Tuesday that she was just out at the sutro baths in San Francisco when she started suspecting a proposal about to happen. Seizing the opportunity, Valerie went for her camera and captured the moment when the couple shared the intimate moment. READ MORE

‘Never Imagined in Dreams’: President Kovind Bows, Touches Ground Upon Reaching Native Village in UP

President Ram Nath Kovind reached his native village Paraunkh, around 75 km from Kanpur city, in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, for the first time since assuming office. Upon landing at a helipad near his village, Kovind touched the ground to pay tributes to his birthplace. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here