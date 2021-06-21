News18 Evening Digest: Abhishek Singhvi on Chanting Om During Yoga, Ramdev Responds; UP Man Allegedly Breaks Dog's Leg and Other Stories

‘Neither Powerful by Om, Nor Reduced by Allah’: Abhishek Singhvi on Chanting Om During Yoga, Ramdev Responds

Chanting OM is considered a significant part while performing Yoga and the has been practiced since centuries.

UP Man Allegedly Breaks Dog’s Leg, Arrested After ‘Phone Call from Maneka Gandhi’

In an audio that surfaced on social media, MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi is purportedly heard telling a police officer to register a case in Sitapur and slap a man for breaking a dog's leg. Police have arrested the man who allegedly broke the dog's leg with a stick, but are not confirming the authenticity of the audio clip.

At 69.25 Lakh, India Records Highest Ever Daily Vaccination on Day 1 of New Vaccine Policy

On the first day of the Centre's new vaccine protocol, India crossed a landmark milestone with the highest-ever Covid-19 vaccine daily coverage by administering 69.25 lakh doses till 5pm, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo & Jean Dreze on TN Govt Panel to Reverse Economic Slowdown

Tamil Nadu will set up an advisory panel comprising Nobel laureates, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, and former CEA Arvind Subramanian to reverse the slowdown in its economy. The panel will chalk out a plan to put the state on a growth path, the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit said in a speech at the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

2nd Meet With Prashant Kishor, Dialogue With Oppn in Delhi: Pawar Preps for ‘Mission 2024’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar will hold a meeting of opposition parties in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after his second meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor in two weeks fuelled rumours of a joint opposition attack on the BJP under 'Mission 2024′.

‘Martyr or Terrorist?’: Hours After Imran Khan’s Osama Bin Laden Remark, Pak Foreign Minister Reacts

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an interview with Afghanistan's TOLO News, "passed" the question on whether Osama bin Laden was a terrorist or a martyr. When asked, "Is he (Osama) a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?", Qureshi said, "I will let that pass."

