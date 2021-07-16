News18 Evening Digest:At Least 70 Dead As Rain Breaks 100-Year Record in Europe And Other Top Stories

Europe Floods: At Least 70 Dead As Rain Breaks 100-Year Record, Hundreds Missing In Germany

Flash floods devastated entire towns and villages in eastern and southern Germany. Over 70 people have died in Germany and Belgium. The deadly floods in western Europe were triggered by heavy rainfall, which in some areas broke a 100-year record. A large scale rescue operation was launched as 1300 people in Germany’s Ahrweiler district went missing. READ MORE

Qatar Allows Travel from India: Local Sim, Vaccine Certificate and More Requirements

Another country has opened its doors to Indian tourists after Maldives and Canada in the past few days. Qatar has now reopened its borders, although cautiously with certain mandatory guidelines. Tests are still required upon arrival, quarantines may apply, and you will need to travel around using a contact tracking app. Here’s a short guide on the rules to be followed ahead to travel to Doha in Qatar. READ MORE

Major Fire Breaks Out at IISER Building in Pune; 1 Student Suffers Injuries

A major fire broke out at one of the laboratories at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here on Friday, in which one student suffered minor injuries, officials said. The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department, Prashant Ranpise, said. READ MORE

Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Dating Rumours: ‘They’re a Good-looking Couple’

Suniel Shetty has finally confirmed that his daughter Athiya Shetty is indeed in England, where KL Rahul is currently staying for the Indian cricket squad’s upcoming test series against the English team. However, the actor said Athiya has gone there with her brother Ahan Shetty for a holiday. A few days back, an HT report claimed that KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month and communicated the same to the BCCI. READ MORE

Over Rs 700 Cr Raised as SBI Sells Shares of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

A consortium of banks led by the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has realised Rs 792.11 crore after selling shares handed over to it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following confiscation to assets of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. READ MORE

Mumbai Records Third Highest One-day Rainfall in July Since 2009

Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city’s third highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed. READ MORE

Ugandan Weightlifter Missing in Japan Before Tokyo Olympics

A Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing during an Olympic training camp in Japan, one week before the Tokyo Games open, officials said Friday. Authorities were searching for Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room. READ MORE

