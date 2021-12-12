News18 Evening Digest:'India A Country of Hindus, Not Hindutvadis': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Ove Price Rise & Other Stories

Delhi Environment Minister to Hold Meet on Dec 13 to Review Air Pollution Situation

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation, an official said on Sunday. Officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting, he said. READ MORE

Kashmir Continues to Record Minimum Temperatures Below Freezing Point

There was slight improvement in the minimum temperature recorded across Kashmir, but the mercury continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night — up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night — which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said. READ MORE

‘India A Country of Hindus, Not Hindutvadis’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Ove Price Rise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. READ MORE

Naftali Bennett to Make First Visit by Israeli PM to UAE on Sunday, May Meet Crown Prince

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office said, in the first official visit by an Israeli premier since they established diplomatic ties last year. READ MORE

Samantha Akkineni Seeks Blessings in Tirumala Temple, Poses for a Picture; Take a Look

Samantha Akkineni has been visiting religious places since her separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the actress’ picture from her Tirumala temple visit has surfaced on the internet. In the selfie, the superstar can be seen posing with a couple of people, wearing a purple kaftan dress. She is a regular visitor of the temple. READ MORE

‘You Will See The Same Virat Kohli, Whether Captain or Not’-Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli will come with double the intensity, and the captaincy saga won’t bother him in the near future. The 33-year-old was sacked as India’s ODI skipper on Wednesday sending shockwaves across the cricket world. Kohli’s sacking came at a moment when the 33-year-old had made it very clear that he would like to lead the side in ODIs in the near future while stepping down from the position of T20 captain. Critics do feel that he might lack the intensity when he returns in the blue jersey. However, Gambhir didn’t feel so. READ MORE

