News18 Exclusive | Oppn Instigating Violence, People Being Hired for Rs 500 to Burn Public Property: Ex-Army Chief VK Singh on Agnipath

The violent mobs going on rampage in different parts of the country have been instigated and misled by opposition parties, former Army chief and Union minister VK Singh told News18 in an exclusive interview while backing the government’s Agnipath scheme.

Rejecting allegations that the Army is being used as a medium to generate employment, Singh said the ‘Agniveers’ who enter the Army, Navy and Air Force through the scheme will be trained on par with other soldiers and officers.

He added that misconceptions were being spread about the opportunities available to the Agniveers on completion of the four-year tenure and pointed to the reservations and concessions extended to ex-servicemen so far.

Edited excerpts:

You have served as the Army chief. How do you think Agnipath will impact the Indian armed forces?

The Indian armed forces have tried many things as part of many contingencies and various situations. In 1961, we came up with emergency commission for getting more (soldiers) in to the Army. From 1962 to 1965, they gave excellent performance and there is nothing to look back upon with regret. They had three months of training.

In 1965, we decided to do away with emergency commission. Later, training period was nine months and commission period was five years. After five years, we assessed the performance and rest of the people were asked to leave. There were no pensions. There was no lump sum either.

Then we tried experimentation with Rashtriya Rifle Battalions and at that time many said it won’t succeed because we drew people from all sides. Over a period of time, they tweaked the system to retain certain regimental identities. For example, half of the Rajput battalion would be engineers or armed corps or others. It was successful. To say how will it impact cannot be assessed till it is implemented. A scheme has to be implemented to know how it will impact.

Do you think the six-month training will suffice and not affect the quality required in any defence personnel to deal with extreme situations?

It is nonsense to say that the six-month training will impact quality. Jawan training is one-year training. His training is in the unit which is constant. The impact may be good, excellent or may require some course correction.

There are concerns among those who wrote exams, cleared them and have been waiting for two years. Many protests appear to be instigated by such confusion regarding their future…

All recruitment had to be stopped because of Covid-19. The rule is simple. When you enter the Army, you should be 23 years or younger. If that is the case, then they missed out. They missed out not because the government did not want them, but because of the prevailing situation. Our problem is that for each vacancy, 100 people turn up. Out of those 100, not more than two to three get selected.

All those who have given the exams… how are they assuming that just because they gave the exam, they will be in the merit and get selected? The written exams will be computed. But how this is going to pan out in the wake of this scheme… the government will take a suitable decision. I can say with belief that the government is trying to help the youth. They have raised the age. If you are well-prepared, you meet the Army’s standard and come to us. Ask the Short Service Commission officers who have gone back and are doing pretty well.

How is the exam for Agnipath different from the regular Army recruitment?

It will not be different. All procedure will be the same. They will get the same facilities, awards, insurance. All norms are going to remain the same.

Historically, the Indian Army has taken pride in its regimental lineage. Do you think that will be affected with the introduction of the Agnipath scheme?

How is regimental spirit going to suffer? When you recruit them in your unit, you train them. If you have not instilled regimental spirit in them within three to four months, then you are a failed commanding officer. Can they say they failed to motivate their unit members?

Will Agniveers not be seen as products of the government’s attempt to resolve unemployment?

The Army is not a medium to provide employment. To serve the nation wholeheartedly, you take an oath that you are not going to flinch even when you die. You voluntarily take that oath. How is it employment opportunity here? How many can we hire? How can it solve unemployment?

There has been a quota for ex-servicemen in every state. Some states are keeping it to class IV and Class III. The armed forces have been asking to increase it. There is nothing to crib about. You will not know till you join the scheme. What is happening is tool-kit is being used. They hire people for Rs 500 a day to be violent and burn public property.

What do you make of the violent protests across the country against ‘Agnipath’?

These violent protests are instigated and motivated by opposition parties. The actual needy person would listen to us.

Do you believe that the government should have clarified alternate plans for those who will not be absorbed after four years along with the announcement of the scheme?

When you say recruitment scheme, lateral induction after a person has joined the Army is a separate issue. We have been fighting for lateral inductions for so many years. We have given so many proposals to absorb our men so that we will get a younger lot. We will get trained people, they will be absorbed as they will be trained.

I give you the example of a young son of an Army officer. He was doing MBA while his father asked him to join the Army. In his final year of management, he went to join SSC. His dad asked what prompted him and he said whatever I do I am nobody when I walk the street. When I wear the uniform I am somebody. The identity of those joining will be that of armed forces.

Another concern is what will happen to their education.

This has come through the Opposition. They don’t know the Army. Our jawan has an education system which is similar to open university. People get a diploma or a degree after exams. If a person wants to continue their education, they can do it. They can go to college and they will get concessions.

