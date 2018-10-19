Video Wall

News18 Festivals: Bollywood Stars In Ramleela Roles

Well known Bollywood and TV actors like Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Angad Hasija, Raja Chaudhary and few others performed at Delhi's famous Luv Kush Ramleela during the Navratri. Watch these actors talk about their characters, their inspiration and more.

First published: October 19, 2018, 9:35 AM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
