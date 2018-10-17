Video Wall

Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out

Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out

News18 Festivals: Durga Puja Organisers Switch To Eco-friendly Ways, Set Up All-women Committee in Delhi

From adhering to the traditional way of celebrations to experimenting with varied themes, pandals across the city are unique.

News18.com

First published: October 17, 2018, 3:16 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Agreed, Kolkata is the place to head to if you want to celebrate Durga Puja the most memorable way. But this doesn't mean Delhi doesn't have anything interesting to offer to the devotees. From adhering to the traditional way of celebrations to experimenting with varied themes, pandals across the city are unique. Watch our video to understand how Delhi pandals have gone green and also being run by female committee members among other new things.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...