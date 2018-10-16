Video Wall

News18 Festivals: Have You Seen This Unique Durga Puja Pandal In Guwahati Yet?

While the pandal is adorned with lightings, images of gods and goddesses, it also boasts mechanical items such as a mini train, elephant etc.

First published: October 16, 2018, 7:35 AM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
A Durga Puja pandal in Beltola area of Guwahati stands out. The reason? It has been made of bamboo. While the pandal is adorned with lightings, images of gods and goddesses, it also boasts mechanical items such as a mini train, elephant etc. The theme - of man slaughtering, kidnapping - too carries huge relevance as it is a reflection of what is happening in our society.
