News18 Festivals: Kolkata's Best Durga Puja Pandals That Deserve A Cheer

Watch our video which gets you the most attention-grabbing pandals in Kolkata which are both traditional and contemporary.

First published: October 17, 2018, 5:39 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
Several pandals adorn the streets of Kolkata during Durga Puja every year. 2018 too has witnessed multiple pandals that have adhered to both elaborate and innovative themes. Watch our video which gets you the most attention-grabbing pandals in Kolkata which are both traditional and contemporary.
