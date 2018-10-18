Video Wall

News18 Festivals: Sneak Peek Into The Backstage Of Delhi’s Oldest Ramleela

Luv Kush Ramleela is the Delhi's oldest Ramleela organised at the Red Fort or the Lal Qila Maidan. This year, the news18 team takes a sneak peek into its backstage. Watch the video for more.

First published: October 18, 2018, 8:38 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
