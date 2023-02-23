News18 Gujarati Bags Number One Spot in Regional News Segment

News18 Gujarati has become the number one news channel in Gujarat with a 25.1 per cent market share for the week ending February 23, as per the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). News18 Gujarati has always been the first to deliver truth at the doorstep of every home in the state in the form of news.

As per the seventh week BARC data, News18 Gujarati is leading over ABP Asmita (23.9 per cent), TV9 Gujarati (19.3 per cent), Sandesh News (14.4 per cent), and VTV News (13.9 per cent).

News18 Gujarati channel has been a vehicle to deliver news directly to the people of Gujarat which include news about politics and social responsibility. “We have always brought such news before the public. Today we have proved that ‘news means’ News18 Gujarati," the channel said.

The BARC report shows that News18 Gujarati is the most-viewed news channel of Gujarat. Be it cities or villages, News18 Gujarati has taken lead in all formats of news. By serving the news people like and with which they identify most, News18 Gujarati has become the number one channel in the state.

News18 Gujarati is the only news channel which delivers the news concerned with the rural as well as urban problems to the masses. It is not only leading in raising the problems of people living in Gujarat but also those Gujaratis who live abroad.

Be it election or any festival, programmes organised in the state or any social news, News18 Gujarati has been at the forefront in raising the issues that concern common Gujaratis. News18 Gujarati will always serve the cause of the people of Gujarat.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

