English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 India Surpasses Zee News and Aaj Tak to Become Most Watched News Channel
With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share.
With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share.
Loading...
News18 India, the Hindi news channel of Network18, has topped the charts in terms of viewership in the latest week, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), India.
With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share. Zee News occupied the fourth place with a market share of 12.4 percent.
BARC India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies.
With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share. Zee News occupied the fourth place with a market share of 12.4 percent.
BARC India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Lands October 25 With Night Mode And Halloween Theme
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...