1-min read

News18 India Surpasses Zee News and Aaj Tak to Become Most Watched News Channel

With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2018, 9:20 PM IST
News18 India, the Hindi news channel of Network18, has topped the charts in terms of viewership in the latest week, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), India.

With an overall market share of 14.8 percent, the news broadcaster has clocked 18,089 (000s) impressions, ahead of India TV’s 14.6 percent and Aaj Tak’s 14.5 percent market share. Zee News occupied the fourth place with a market share of 12.4 percent.

chart

BARC India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies.​
