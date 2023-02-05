News18 Interview | Agree With Mohan Bhagwat’s Statements on Indian Muslims, Says Yogi Adityanath

Improvement of law and order and better governance in Uttar Pradesh has benefited all communities, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to Network18 on Sunday, adding that he agreed with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statements on Indian Muslims.

In an interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Yogi Adityanath said communities can be reached only governance and that his government doesn’t “pick and choose” beneficiary communities when planning welfare schemes.

“Communities can be reached out to through governance. In UP, law and order and better governance has helped all communities. All religious festivals conducted in peace. If Hindu girls are safe, so are Muslim girls. All our schemes benefit every person, including Muslims. There is no pick and choose. There is no appeasement,” he said.

“I agree with Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on Muslims,” the CM added when asked about his views on the RSS chief’s recent statement that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their “boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”.

#YogiToNews18 | Every community is getting the benefits of government policies, and that is the best way to connect with every citizen. We should look at everyone equally: #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath to Network 18's @18RahulJoshi on #Ramcharitmanas @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/onLpLewhkX— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 5, 2023

Asked about plans to bring in Uniform Civil Code, the Uttar Pradesh CM said: “Every state has formed panels like us. We will come to a conclusion after consensus over the issue.”

The implementation of a uniform civil code was a poll promise made by the ruling BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in November last year that the party is committed to bringing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded.

On February 2 this year, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said there has been no decision “as of now” on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country. In a written reply, Rijiju said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations.

