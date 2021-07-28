News18 Is The New No. 1 for Engagement in Indian Languages, Topples Times

News18 is now the country’s most engaging digital news brand for mobile audiences in Indian languages, displacing the Times group.

Data from ComScore, a leading media measurement and analytics company, show that a dozen News18 Indian-language sites clocked 941 million page views in June 2021. In comparison, the Times group’s vernacular sites managed 924 million page views.

Page views are the most important metric when it comes to measuring audience engagement.

News18’s page-views are almost twice that of Live Hindustan, which stood at Number 3 with 486 million page views. Aaj Tak, fourth in the list, had 478 million page views.

From local developments to national and international news, News18 network’s websites put their readers at the centre of all their coverage. News18 has built its reputation as the most trustworthy brand by making stories relevant and interesting, while also reacting faster than anyone else to developments anywhere in the world.

The websites also offer incisive commentaries, exclusive articles, special stories and big news breaks in areas from politics and sport to technology and entertainment.

News18 is available in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Bangla, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Assamese, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu, other than English. News18 wishes to thank its readers for their constant support and unwavering faith.

