News18 Journalists Win Prestigious Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity 2020

News18 journalists Adrija Bose and Runjhun Sharma were awarded Population First’s prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2020.

News18.com's Adrija Bose received the Jury Appreciation Citation (North) for her story ‘Between Masaan And Moksha: Being A Dom Woman In Varanasi'. The story focused on women from the marginalized Dom community of Varanasi, who burn corpses and are considered ‘untouchables’, and their struggles of living in a society that demands of them to not be seen or heard.

CNN-News18's Runjhun Sharma won Best News Report for her story on sexual abuse of boys in government-run schools in Delhi. The in-depth reportage uncovered the vulnerability of young boys to sexual predators and the absence of safety nets in government-run schools in the national capital.

CNN-News18's @Runjhunsharmas wins the prestigious UNFPA Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity 2020. Here is her powerful story on 'Boy Child Abuse in Govt. run Schools in the National Capital' which won the award for best News Report. pic.twitter.com/rLkVutQrow — CNN News18 (@CNNnews18) November 20, 2020

The award ceremony was held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seventy-five mediapersons received the awards while 18 received jury appreciation citations for their work. The stories included those published in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, and English, Population First, a social impact organization, said in a press release.

The winners were selected from four regions, North, East, West, and South. The categories were news story, feature, investigative story, article, editorial, op-ed, column, podcast, electronic, blog, and social media campaign, the press release added.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma was the chief guest of the event, and said that she hoped the media would create an environment that will encourage women.

"All laws to help women are in place, we need media's help for a better implementation of the laws. That will only happen when the mindsets change and media can help change mindsets through its reporting and campaigns," she said.