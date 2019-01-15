English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Kumbh a Test for Modi Wave, MLAs Quit JD(S)-Cong in Karnataka & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Two Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, withdrew their support from the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday, amid reports that BJP was trying to poach disgruntled legislators. Meanwhile, CM HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that his government is stable. “I am totally relaxed, I know my strength. I am enjoying what is going on,” he said. Read more on News18.com.
On January 12, when Praveen Thakur of Haryana reached Kumbh, teeming crowds of pilgrims had already taken up the sprawling space in Kumbh Nagri, the makeshift city that will host more than 120 million worshippers over the next 45 days.The thickly dotted tents were bursting with the tide of people marching towards Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati Rivers merge. The message is clear. 2019’s one last pitch stop is a religious gathering of millions of Hindu pilgrims from India and abroad, most of whom the BJP would like to believe will vote for the party.
Read the News18.com exclusive on how the Kumbh waters are a test for the 'Modi wave'.
Kanakadurga, who became the first woman of menstruating age to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law after she returned home on Tuesday morning. According to initial reports, the 44-year-old was hit by her mother-in-law on the head, following which she was taken to Perinthalmanna hospital. The woman had returned home under police protection and eight personnel were deployed outside, but the incident occurred inside her residence. Read the full story on News18.com.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give the go ahead for the BJP’s 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, stating that the apprehension of the state government surrounding the possible law and order situation cannot be called "unfounded". However, the top court allowed them to hold public meetings and rallies. Read more on News18.com.
A 13-km bypass road on a national highway has become a bone of contention between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government and the central government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday to inaugurate the stretch of road. Read more about the tussle only on News18.com.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'first ever' Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday. But before celebrations and congratulations could die down, certain questions have surfaced and are at present doing the rounds of news and social media. What is the Philip Kotler Presidential award? Why was it given to the PM? Who were on the jury? Read more on the controversy on News18.com.
CBSE may introduce AI to classrooms but are schools in India ready? While experts are debating the pros and cons of AI, students felt that it was a good idea as long as they could manage to make the subject interesting and not increase the burden of students. Read the full report on News18.com.
Last week, the Congress high command appointed veteran leader Sheila Dikshit as its Delhi unit president for the second time. The last time she was nominated to this post was more than two decades ago in the summer of 1998. The situation for the party, however, is not very different from what it was then with the BJP on an ascendance and the minority voters harbouring a distrust for the Congress following the demolition of the Babri Masjid with PV Narasimha Rao at the helm as the prime minister. Read senior journalist Sidhart Mishra's hot take on the issue.
On the occasion of her 63rd birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a step towards garnering Muslim votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as she pitched for increased representation of the community in government jobs and reservation based on economic status.
In case you missed it
Two Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, withdrew their support from the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday, amid reports that BJP was trying to poach disgruntled legislators. Meanwhile, CM HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that his government is stable. “I am totally relaxed, I know my strength. I am enjoying what is going on,” he said. Read more on News18.com.
On January 12, when Praveen Thakur of Haryana reached Kumbh, teeming crowds of pilgrims had already taken up the sprawling space in Kumbh Nagri, the makeshift city that will host more than 120 million worshippers over the next 45 days.The thickly dotted tents were bursting with the tide of people marching towards Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati Rivers merge. The message is clear. 2019’s one last pitch stop is a religious gathering of millions of Hindu pilgrims from India and abroad, most of whom the BJP would like to believe will vote for the party.
Read the News18.com exclusive on how the Kumbh waters are a test for the 'Modi wave'.
Kanakadurga, who became the first woman of menstruating age to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law after she returned home on Tuesday morning. According to initial reports, the 44-year-old was hit by her mother-in-law on the head, following which she was taken to Perinthalmanna hospital. The woman had returned home under police protection and eight personnel were deployed outside, but the incident occurred inside her residence. Read the full story on News18.com.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give the go ahead for the BJP’s 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, stating that the apprehension of the state government surrounding the possible law and order situation cannot be called "unfounded". However, the top court allowed them to hold public meetings and rallies. Read more on News18.com.
A 13-km bypass road on a national highway has become a bone of contention between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government and the central government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday to inaugurate the stretch of road. Read more about the tussle only on News18.com.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'first ever' Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday. But before celebrations and congratulations could die down, certain questions have surfaced and are at present doing the rounds of news and social media. What is the Philip Kotler Presidential award? Why was it given to the PM? Who were on the jury? Read more on the controversy on News18.com.
CBSE may introduce AI to classrooms but are schools in India ready? While experts are debating the pros and cons of AI, students felt that it was a good idea as long as they could manage to make the subject interesting and not increase the burden of students. Read the full report on News18.com.
Agree or disagree?
Last week, the Congress high command appointed veteran leader Sheila Dikshit as its Delhi unit president for the second time. The last time she was nominated to this post was more than two decades ago in the summer of 1998. The situation for the party, however, is not very different from what it was then with the BJP on an ascendance and the minority voters harbouring a distrust for the Congress following the demolition of the Babri Masjid with PV Narasimha Rao at the helm as the prime minister. Read senior journalist Sidhart Mishra's hot take on the issue.
Art of the Day
On the occasion of her 63rd birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a step towards garnering Muslim votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as she pitched for increased representation of the community in government jobs and reservation based on economic status.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YOU Review: Netflix’s New Stalker Drama will Scare You In No Time
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Award, Letter from Kotler Says it Was for 'Efforts to Do Good in India'
- New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
- Novak Djokovic Begins Seventh Aussie Open Title Bid with Romp
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results