News18 Newsdaybreak | Covid-Led Great Resignation is Making the '3 Idiots' Career Route Famous Again; Luizinho Faleiro Says More Likely to Quit Cong in Coming Weeks

PANDEMIC FALLOUT | Covid-Led Great Resignation is Making the ‘3 Idiots’ Career Route Famous Again

Sourav Jha, a Calcutta University graduate, was always sure he wanted a master’s degree in business administration (MBA). However, last month, he enrolled in a film-making institute. Around the same time, roughly 1,600 km away, in Pune, Nitesh Joshi an MBA graduate quit his job to pursue his dream of becoming a movie director.

‘Akash Prime’ Missile Proves All-weather Capability, Hits Aerial Target in Successful Launch

The DRDO tested a new version of the Akash Missile - ‘Akash Prime’ successfully from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha’s Chandipur on Monday at around 4:30 pm.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada Gets Technical Edu Dept, Chhatrapal Gangwar to Head Revenue

In the portfolio allocation of the recently-inducted leaders in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasad was given the responsibility of the Technical Education Department, while MoS Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar will head the Revenue Department.

‘Have Nothing Against Sonia Gandhi’, Luizinho Faleiro Says More Likely to Quit Cong in Coming Weeks

Former Congress leader from Goa Luizinho Faleiro on Monday said he will be working at both the local and national level of the Trinamool Congress. He said he had “nothing against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi“, and said more joinees were expected into the party. Sources said the leader’s official joining into the party may take place on Wednesday.

Pakistan Great Inzamam-ul-Haq ‘Stable’ in Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

Former Pakistan captain and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack and is now stable in hospital, ESPNcricinfo reports. The Pakistan great had been complaining of chest pain for over three days and while the initial tests cleared him, but and on Monday evening he was admitted to a hospital in Lahore and was rushed to surgery.

Shahid Kapoor Picked Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met’s Aditya and Nobody Was Impressed

Jab We Met released in 2007 - and Shahid Kapoor, who played the role of ‘Aditya’ in the movie since then became the hearthrob for thousands of Indian girls. Imitaz Ali’s movie which also featured Kareena Kapoor spun a different kind of magic in modern times: a chance encounter with someone who would go great lengths for you may be the more right fit for you, vs someone who you’ve known for a longer time, but wouldn’t put in the same effort for you.

