News18 NewsDayBreak | India Warns its Citizens of 'High Kidnapping Risk' in Afghanistan'; Sputnik One-dose Vaccine Set for Rollout in Sept

India Warns its Citizens of ‘High Kidnapping Risk’ in Afghanistan’: Here’s the Global Evacuation Plan

A government official said that there is no plan for evacuation as of now as commercial flights operational. However, all Indian companies have been told categorically to remove Indian personnel from any project site. Employees of foreign companies asked to inform employer that they need to leave, the official added.

India’s Inoculation Drive to Get a Push, Sputnik One-dose Vaccine Set for Rollout in Sept

India’s inoculation drive against Covid-19 will be bolstered as the single-dose Sputnik Light will be rolled out in September. Panacea Biotec, which had earlier partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has submitted the dossier seeking emergency-use authorisation to India’s drug regulator.

EXPLAINED: How Kerala Police Notched Up A First To Bring Drones Under The Lens

Rogue drones have added a new layer to security threats given that they can be used for everything from unlawful surveillance to carrying out attacks. The dropping of explosives at a Jammu air force base in late June by suspected drones underlined the need for mechanisms to track and counter unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs.

Opinion: Merit-based Promotion a Norm in Armed Forces, No Need to Tinker with Present System

Armed forces of India are organised in a pyramidical structure resulting in very low promotion prospects, which also makes them extremely competitive unlike the Civil Services where promotions are assured up to a reasonably high rank. The fact that less than two per cent officers of a batch rise to a three-star rank in the armed forces reinforces the pyramidical nature of the organisation.

Mumbai Reports First Death Due to Delta Plus Variant as 63-yr-old Fully Vaccinated Woman Succumbs

A63-year-old fully vaccinated woman has succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar region, making it the first of such fatality in the city.

Suniel Shetty Celebrates KL Rahul’s Test Century at Lord’s, Says ‘Thank You for My Birthday Gift’

KL Rahul scored his sixth Test century on Day One of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s. It was his first century in Test matches since September 2018, when he scored 149 – also against England – at The Oval. On the occasion, KL Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s father, actor Suniel Shetty gave a shout-out to the cricketer for achieving the big feat.

Income Tax Return for FY21: Extra Fee to be Refunded. Do This to Avoid it for e-Filing ITR

Any excess amount or late fee charged by the new Income Tax portal for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 will be refunded, the tax department has recently said. In the view of Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges faced by the common taxpayers, the Income Tax department has earlier extended the deadline for filing ITR to September 30 from July 31.

