News18 NewsDaybreak | Is All Well in Kashmir? The Army Says it is; Mysuru Gangrape Accused Were Involved in Similar Crimes

Viral Taliban Videos, 60 Young Men Missing, Violence Rising; Is All Well in Kashmir? The Army Says it is

According to sources quoted after the takeover of Kabul by Taliban two weeks ago, social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages. Such video clips tend to motivate youngsters in Kashmir too as they see them as “Victorious warriors".

Major Gen Chris Donahue Was Last American Soldier to Leave Afghanistan. Here’s All You Need to Know

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for Major General Chris Donahue, this phrase couldn’t be more apt. In what is now being seen as a defining image of America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan after a 20-year ‘war on terror’, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division can be stepping on board a transport plane as the last soldier to leave Kabul.

Mysuru Gangrape Accused Were Involved in Similar Crimes, One was Arrested in Sandalwood Theft Cases

Accused arrested in the Mysuru gang rape case are suspected to have committed similar sex crimes in past, it has emerged. The five accused include a juvenile and investigation revealed that there were multiple incidents where the gang had committed crimes, but none of them were reported.

Tapping on ‘Vaccine Eager’ Indians, Lessons from Polio Drive: NTAGI Chief Says Dec Deadline Can be Met

India has administered over 64 crore Covid jabs in total before August is over. Month-on-month shots being given are slowly but steadily increasing. But with a population of over 90 crores in the 18+ years bracket, India still has the mammoth task of administering over 120 crore jobs, especially if the government wants to achieve its target of fully vaccinating all adult population by December-end.

“A Piece of Me Has Left the World" - Sachin Tendulkar’s Emotional Note After Vasoo Paranjape’s Death

Legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood mentor Vasoo Paranjape, who died in Mumbai on Monday aged 82. Tendulkar took to Twitter in an emotional note and wrote “I feel that a piece of me has left the world."

India’s Very Own Digital Currency to be Launched Soon. How Different it is from Bitcoin

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has been gearing up for the phased introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which it aims to roll out by the end of this year. Even before the recent rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many financial institutions around the world have been wrestling with the idea of a digital currency that is officially recognised and part of the day-to-day financial system. The launch of the CBDC would mark a historic first for India as it would be the pioneer of digital currency in the country.

